Rays' Matt Duffy: To resume running Tuesday
Duffy (hamstring) is scheduled to begin running again after Monday's off day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The oft-injured Duffy was scratched from Saturday's game due to a recurrence of hamstring tightness and then sat out Sunday's win over the Pirates as well. Duffy's spring debut was delayed until last Thursday due to the original hamstring issue that cropped up early camp practices, so the team is likely to remain cautious with the third baseman given his recent history of lower-body issues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...