Duffy (hamstring) is scheduled to begin running again after Monday's off day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The oft-injured Duffy was scratched from Saturday's game due to a recurrence of hamstring tightness and then sat out Sunday's win over the Pirates as well. Duffy's spring debut was delayed until last Thursday due to the original hamstring issue that cropped up early camp practices, so the team is likely to remain cautious with the third baseman given his recent history of lower-body issues.