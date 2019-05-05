Rays' Matt Duffy: Tolerates game action well
Duffy, who had a scheduled day off Saturday in his rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte, came out of Friday's game without setbacks, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports. "Good day, three at-bats," manager Kevin Cash said. "Got down the line fine. Two defensive plays at third base [and] looked good. [He] came in today, felt very good."
Duffy will suit up again Sunday, although whether he'll once again man third base or fill the designated hitter role is yet to be decided. The rehabbing infielder is slated for multiple games with the Stone Crabs before being evaluated for possible activation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...