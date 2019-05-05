Duffy, who had a scheduled day off Saturday in his rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte, came out of Friday's game without setbacks, Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports. "Good day, three at-bats," manager Kevin Cash said. "Got down the line fine. Two defensive plays at third base [and] looked good. [He] came in today, felt very good."

Duffy will suit up again Sunday, although whether he'll once again man third base or fill the designated hitter role is yet to be decided. The rehabbing infielder is slated for multiple games with the Stone Crabs before being evaluated for possible activation.