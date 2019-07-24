Duffy (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Rays' 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Plagued by a nagging hamstring injury since the spring, Duffy finally returned from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut. He picked up the start at third base and enjoyed a successful day at the plate, as he was responsible for two of the Rays' six hits in the game. Duffy will be back in the starting nine at the hot corner for Wednesday's series finale and will hit fifth, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.