Duffy went 2-for-4 in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Orioles.

The Rays only scraped together seven hits on the night, but Duffy didn't seem to have any difficulties, putting together his third multi-hit performance in the last five games. The 27-year-old now sports a .322/.364/.420 slash line on the season, but his counting stats have left a lot to be desired as he has two homers, two steals, 15 RBI and 10 runs in 36 games. Duffy will need to stay off the disabled list, and work his way up into a better spot in the Rays' batting order, if he's going to turn those hits into meaningful production.

More News
Our Latest Stories