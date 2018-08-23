Duffy went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Duffy singled home an insurance run in the eighth inning in the 6-3 win and reached base three times on the night. The 27-year-old is hitting just .231 over 65 at-bats in August, but overall he's slashing .293/.350/.368 with nine steals in 14 attempts.