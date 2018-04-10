Duffy went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two strikeouts in Monday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Duffy appears to be locked in as the five hitter against righties and the leadoff man against lefties. The 27-year-old capitalized on his opportunity in the five-hole Sunday, as he drove in a pair of runs. Duffy now has back-to-back multi-hit games, and he figures to be the everyday third baseman for the Rays whenever he's healthy.