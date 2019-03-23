Rays' Matt Duffy: Unlikely for Opening Day
Duffy suffered a setback with his hamstring Saturday and is expected to open the season on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After Duffy was able to complete a running program earlier in the week without incident, he received the green light to re-enter the Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against the Braves. Duffy then picked up nine at-bats at the minor-league level Friday and was slated to play again Saturday versus the Tigers, but those plans were thwarted when his left hamstring soreness resurfaced prior to the contest. Expect the Rays to act conservatively with Duffy now that he's endured multiple setbacks with the hamstring since camp opened. With Duffy headed for the IL, the Rays will likely keep an extra outfielder in Guillermo Heredia on the Opening Day roster. A committee of Daniel Robertson, Yandy Diaz and Joey Wendle should pick up the starts at third base while Duffy is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...