Duffy suffered a setback with his hamstring Saturday and is expected to open the season on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Duffy was able to complete a running program earlier in the week without incident, he received the green light to re-enter the Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against the Braves. Duffy then picked up nine at-bats at the minor-league level Friday and was slated to play again Saturday versus the Tigers, but those plans were thwarted when his left hamstring soreness resurfaced prior to the contest. Expect the Rays to act conservatively with Duffy now that he's endured multiple setbacks with the hamstring since camp opened. With Duffy headed for the IL, the Rays will likely keep an extra outfielder in Guillermo Heredia on the Opening Day roster. A committee of Daniel Robertson, Yandy Diaz and Joey Wendle should pick up the starts at third base while Duffy is sidelined.