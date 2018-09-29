Duffy (quadriceps) is not expected to return for Sunday's season finale against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has been out of the lineup the last three days after leaving Wednesday's game with right quad soreness. The severity of the injury is not fully known, but it makes sense for the Rays to remain cautious with the team already eliminated from playoff contention. Assuming his season is over, Duffy finishes with a .294/.361/.366 slash line with four home runs and 12 stolen bases in 132 games.