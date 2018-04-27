Rays' Matt Duffy: Will return to lineup Friday
Manager Kevin Cash said that Duffy (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list prior to Friday's game, and he will return to the lineup at third base against the Red Sox, MLB Network Radio reports.
Duffy recently participated in a simulated game Wednesday and went 2-for-3 with one RBI during Thursday's rehab outing for Triple-A Durham. The infielder hasn't experienced any problems with his right hamstring since going down last Monday, and should be fully operational moving forward. Expect Duffy to be utilized as the Rays' primary third baseman while Daniel Robertson serves as a utility man around the diamond. Duffy will officially be reinstated from the DL in the coming hours to go along with a corresponding move.
