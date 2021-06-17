Ford was traded from the Yankees to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

The Rays have a well-earned reputation for being smart in their acquisitions, so it's often wise to wonder if their interest in a player indicates there's something more than he's shown thus far. That said, there's a big gap between the .199/.301/.422 line Ford has produced in 319 career big-league plate appearances and what he'd need to hit to play a meaningful role. He'll join Triple-A Durham for now, and the Rays have plenty of bats to fill the first base and designated hitter spots, so there doesn't appear to be a clear path to a fantasy-relevant role for the 28-year-old.