site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-riding-pine-saturday-827618 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Zunino will get a breather after he went 0-for-6 with a strikeout over the last two games. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read