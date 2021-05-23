Zunino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will sit for the third time in four games while Francisco Mejia receives another turn behind the plate. The fact that Mejia has occupied the larger portion of the catching timeshare of late has to be a source of frustration for Zunino's fantasy managers, especially with the 30-year-old currently in the midst of one of the best offensive seasons of his career. Fueled by 11 home runs in just 104 plate appearances, Zunino is holding down a personal-best .904 OPS on the campaign.t