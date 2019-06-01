Lowe was called up from Triple-A Durham prior to Saturday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Tommy Pham (lower leg) are day-to-day, so the Rays wanted an extra healthy bat. Lowe and Ji-Man Choi should start at first base and designated hitter in the short term, but it's possible Lowe's second stint in the big leagues could be a brief one if Garcia and Pham do not require stints on the injured list. Lowe was hitting .257/.390/.424 with three home runs and a 34:29 K:BB in 40 games with Durham. Adam Kolarek was sent down in a corresponding move.