Rays' Nate Lowe: Back in majors
Lowe was called up from Triple-A Durham prior to Saturday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Tommy Pham (lower leg) are day-to-day, so the Rays wanted an extra healthy bat. Lowe and Ji-Man Choi should start at first base and designated hitter in the short term, but it's possible Lowe's second stint in the big leagues could be a brief one if Garcia and Pham do not require stints on the injured list. Lowe was hitting .257/.390/.424 with three home runs and a 34:29 K:BB in 40 games with Durham. Adam Kolarek was sent down in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...