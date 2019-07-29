Lowe went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Lowe was a constant thorn in the side of Blue Jays pitching throughout the afternoon, and his second straight multi-hit effort pushed his season average back over the .300 mark. The rookie is making excellent use of his current major-league stint, as he's now hitting .327 (18-for-55) with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI since being called back up from Triple-A Durham on July 4.