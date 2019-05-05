Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting rookie checks out of the lineup for the first time since being promoted to the big leagues with southpaw John Means on the bump for Baltimore. After recording exactly one hit in each of his first five contests in the majors, Lowe saw the streak end with an 0-for-4 showing Saturday while Orioles starter Dylan Bundy twirled a gem.