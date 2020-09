Lowe was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe hit a solid .263/.325/.454 in his 50-game debut last season but failed to crack the Rays' Opening Day roster this year. He'll give the team an extra corner bat with Yandy Diaz (hamstring) heading to the injured list, though it's not yet clear whether or not he'll receive regular at-bats.