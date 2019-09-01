Lowe was called up from Triple-A Durham and will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 8 batter Sunday against the Indians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The trade-deadline acquisition of Jesus Aguilar left no room in Tampa Bay for Lowe, but the rookie will rejoin the big club as part of the expanded September roster. While he'll immediately draw back into the lineup upon his return, Lowe may only be in store for a handful of starts per week while Ji-Man Choi and Jesus Aguilar form a platoon at first base and Avisail Garcia regularly occupies the designated-hitter spot.