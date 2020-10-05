The Rays removed Lowe from their 28-man roster for their American League Division Series with the Yankees that begins Monday in San Diego, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe still retains a spot in the Rays' 40-man player pool for the postseason, so he could be a candidate to return to the active roster for the ALDS, should Tampa Bay advance past the Yankees. During the Rays' wild-card series win over the Blue Jays, Lowe went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tampa Bay's Game 1 victory before sitting out Game 2. He'll be replaced on the ALDS roster by Austin Meadows (oblique), who appears to be nearing a return to full health.