Lowe went 2-for-5 with two two-run home runs in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

Lowe went 0-for-3 with a walk during the matinee but came alive for the nightcap to deliver the first two-homer game of his career. The 24-year-old is slashing .286/.352/.571 with five home runs through his first 17 major-league games.