Lowe entered Thursday's loss to the Yankees as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning and went 0-for-1 with two walks and two runs.

Lowe struck out swinging in his initial at-bat, but he then reached safely in his subsequent pair of plate appearances. The rookie slashed .333/.500/.333 over his first 10-game big-league stint earlier in the campaign and figures to see semi-regular playing time with both Brandon Lowe (lower leg) and Ji-Man Choi (ankle) on the injured list.