Lowe went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs in a 16-4 victory over the Orioles on Friday.

The 24-year-old couldn't have asked for a better way to start the second half of the season. While Lowe did have two homers in the final three games before the break, he only had three hits in his most recent six games, so the four-hit performance was a surprise. Because he's still received a small sample of at-bats, the performance jumped his average more than 50 points. Lowe is now batting .291 with three home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs in 55 at-bats this season.