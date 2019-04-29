The Rays plan to promote Lowe from Triple-A Durham prior to Monday's game against the Royals, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Though the Rays have performed well offensively even while contending with major injuries to Austin Meadows (thumb) and Joey Wendle (wrist), the team was apparently motivated to add another power bat into the mix in Lowe, especially with a number of matchups with right-handed starting pitchers on tap. The 23-year-old Lowe was certainly deserving of the callup from a performance standpoint, as he slashed an impressive .300/.438/.543 at Durham while walking nearly as often (19.5 percent) as he struck out (21.3 percent). His power upside and improved on-base skills make him worthy of immediate attention in deeper mixed leagues, though he may need to hold his own right away with the Rays to ensure he has an everyday role for the balance of the season. Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz all loom as options at first base once the Rays reclaim some health.