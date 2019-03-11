Rays' Nate Lowe: Goes deep in win
Lowe entered Sunday's 8-1 Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, hitting a solo home run and drawing a walk in his two plate appearances.
Lowe only has three hits over 28 spring at-bats, but two of them have left the yard. The 23-year-old, who profiles as Rotowire's No. 3 prospect in the Rays organization, projects to open the season at Triple-A Durham after getting his initial taste of action there during the latter portion of 2018. Lowe slashed .260/.327/.460 across 110 plate appearances with the Bulls, impressive numbers when considering Lowe had opened the season two levels lower at High-A Charlotte.
