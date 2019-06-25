Rays' Nate Lowe: Going strong at Durham
Lowe is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with two home runs, eight RBI, 10 walks and five runs over his last 10 games with Triple-A Durham.
Lowe was most recently sent back down to the Bulls on June 2 after a one-day stint with the Rays. He spent nine games with the team earlier in the season and has slashed .263/.310/.316 over 42 plate appearances at the big-league level thus far in 2019. Ji-Man Choi and Avisail Garcia currently hold down first base and designated hitter duties, respectively, the majority of the time with the big club. That makes Durham, which affords Lowe consistent game reps, the most prudent destination for his development at the moment.
