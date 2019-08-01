Rays' Nate Lowe: Headed back to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lowe looked like he might be able to stick with the big club for the remainder of the season after being named American League Player of the Week following a handful of big games coming out of the All-Star break, but the Rays' acquisition of Jesus Aguilar on Wednesday left the rookie without a spot. Since both Lowe and Ji-Man Choi are somewhat redundant as lefty-hitting, first basemen/designated hitters, Lowe was the odd man out since he still has minor-league options remaining. Lowe will get the chance to play every day at Durham but should be among the top candidates for a promotion back to Tampa Bay in the event the Rays lose another regular player to injury.
