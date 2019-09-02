Rays' Nate Lowe: Hits home run in return
Lowe went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in the Rays 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.
Lowe drew the start at DH after being called up earlier Sunday and did not disappoint as his two-run bomb in the fourth inning proved to be the game-winning RBI's. The Rays are heavily occupied at first base so Lowe will occasionally pick up a start there but should see most of his game action as a designated hitter. Lowe is now slashing .305/.378/.543 at the plate but hasn't produced much run support as he has just six home runs and 15 RBI in 105 at-bats this season.
