Lowe will bat fifth and be the designated hitter Monday against the Royals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe had his contract selected earlier in the day and is expected to find himself in the lineup on a regular basis. Both Lowe and fellow first baseman Ji-Man Choi are left-handed, but there's room for both of them with the designated hitter spot. Yandy Diaz and Avisail Garcia have spent time at both of those positions, but the Rays can fit them in as well, with Diaz starting at third base and Garcia in right field.