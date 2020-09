Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and one strikeout in Friday's win against the Red Sox.

Lowe had struggled to generate much production over his first 17 plate appearances this year, but he was dominant as the designated hitter Friday. He hit home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to provide the Rays with insurance in the 11-1 win. Despite his strong performance Friday, he should continue to serve in a depth role unless he can perform well on a more consistent basis.