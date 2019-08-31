Lowe will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was added to the taxi squad and will join the Rays when roster expand Sunday. The first baseman has been solid across 30 appearances with the big club this season, slashing .294/.365/.510 with five home runs, though it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll see down the stretch with Ji-Man Choi and Jesus Aguilar both on the big-league roster.