Rays' Nate Lowe: Laces three hits in nightcap
Lowe went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and another two-bagger during a loss to the Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Lowe plated the Rays' only run with his timely double in the third inning, and his second two-bagger later in the contest qualified as his eighth extra-base hit of July overall. The rookie also has multiple hits in three of his last four games, and his season average has already seen a 52-point boost to .315 during the month.
