Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Lowe contributed one of four multi-hit efforts for the Rays in an auspicious night for the offense. The rookie has now hit safely in six of his first seven big-league contests, although Monday's two-bagger marked his first extra-base hit since his April 29 debut.

