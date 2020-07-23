The Rays assigned Lowe to their alternate training site Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe is one of the Rays' top power bats at any level of the system, but he wasn't an ideal fit for a bench role with two other lefty-hitting first basemen in front of him on the depth chart (Ji-Man Choi and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo). The Rays have ample depth at every position on the roster, so it could require multiple absences from lineup regulars before Lowe gets another look as a strong-side platoon bat.