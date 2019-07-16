Rays' Nate Lowe: May see time at third
Lowe took grounders at third base prior to Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "I want to see what he looks like over there," manager Kevin Cash said. "He played there in [Triple-A] Durham maybe a game or a couple of innings, but just to get more versatility to us. We're an injury from exploring that. Maybe he's a late-game situation where we have that flexibility that if he's at first, shift him over to third, we might look to do that."
Lowe had the night off Monday, but he celebrated the resumption of play after the All-Star break by securing American League Player of the Week honors for his .471 tally over the four-game weekend set against the Orioles. With Ji-Man Choi now off the injured list, Lowe's playing time may take at least a slight hit, but the ability to potentially play some third base could conceivably give the impressive rookie another route to consistent at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...