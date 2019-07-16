Lowe took grounders at third base prior to Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "I want to see what he looks like over there," manager Kevin Cash said. "He played there in [Triple-A] Durham maybe a game or a couple of innings, but just to get more versatility to us. We're an injury from exploring that. Maybe he's a late-game situation where we have that flexibility that if he's at first, shift him over to third, we might look to do that."

Lowe had the night off Monday, but he celebrated the resumption of play after the All-Star break by securing American League Player of the Week honors for his .471 tally over the four-game weekend set against the Orioles. With Ji-Man Choi now off the injured list, Lowe's playing time may take at least a slight hit, but the ability to potentially play some third base could conceivably give the impressive rookie another route to consistent at-bats.