Lowe went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two runs during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Lowe's fifth-inning hit was a big one, as it snapped a 6-6 tie and ignited a four-run output for the Rays in the seven-inning contest. The 25-year-old has been seeing regular playing time at first base in the absence of Ji-Man Choi (hamstring) and making good use of it, hitting .409 (9-for-22) with a double, three home runs, nine RBI, four walks, one steal and seven runs over his last seven games.