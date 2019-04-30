Lowe went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Royals on Monday, his first major-league game.

Lowe enjoyed a productive first brush with big-league arms, lacing an eighth-inning double and subsequently coming home on a Kevin Kiermaier RBI single. The 23-year-old rookie is primed for a robust role now that he's gotten the call from Triple-A Durham, and the .300/.438/.543 line he'd churned out with the Bulls prior to his promotion offers a glimpse at his expansive upside.