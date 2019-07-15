Rays' Nate Lowe: On bench against lefty
Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The reigning American League Player of the Week will take a seat with a tough southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for New York. After a huge four-game series in Baltimore over the weekend during which he went 8-for-17 with three home runs, seven RBI and six runs, Lowe looks poised to see fairly steady work even with Ji-Man Choi's recent return from the injured list crowding the Rays' first-base/designated-hitter ranks.
