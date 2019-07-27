Lowe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

Southpaw Ryan Borucki is starting for Toronto, so Lowe heads to the bench. He has not started against a left-handed pitcher since July 13, despite the fact that he slashed .286/.444/.452 in 84 at-bats against southpaws at Triple-A this year. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at first base and hitting cleanup.

More News
Our Latest Stories