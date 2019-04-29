The Rays confirmed Monday that Lowe's contract has been selected from Triple-A Durham ahead of Tampa Bay's series opener against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old is expected to step in immediately as the Rays' everyday first baseman, though it's possible the team limits his exposure to left-handed pitching initially. In any case, Lowe's combination of power and on-base skills makes him an intriguing pickup in deeper mixed leagues at the very least, and potentially worth a look in formats shallower than that. The Rays optioned Christian Arroyo to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot for Lowe on the active roster, but Tampa Bay has yet to announce a corresponding transaction to open up a 40-man spot for the prospect.