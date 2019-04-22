Lowe went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Sunday in Triple-A Durham's 7-6 loss to Gwinnett.

Through the first month of the minor-league season, Lowe has validated his status as one of the top prospects in a farm system teeming with high-end talent. The first baseman is slashing .308/.446/.596 across 65 plate appearances while posting identical strikeout and walk rates (18.8 percent). According to Baseball America, one scout who viewed Lowe on Sunday declared him major-league ready. Given that the Rays tend to act conservatively with their top talent, it's hard to bank on Lowe getting the call any time in the next few weeks, especially with top corner bats Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz both faring well in the early stages of the season.