Rays' Nate Lowe: Returns to big club
The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Back up with the big club for the third time this season, Lowe is expected to slot in as the Rays' everyday first baseman after Brandon Lowe (shin) joined Ji-Man Choi (ankle) on the 10-day injured list. Nate Lowe struggled to hit for much power while striking out 11 times in 42 plate appearances between his two stints with the Rays earlier this season, but the 23-year-old has lived up to his billing as a slugger at Durham with a .938 OPS across 68 games. He's been particularly hot at the dish lately, as Lowe turned in a three-homer performance just two days ago before getting the call back to the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...