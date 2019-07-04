The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Back up with the big club for the third time this season, Lowe is expected to slot in as the Rays' everyday first baseman after Brandon Lowe (shin) joined Ji-Man Choi (ankle) on the 10-day injured list. Nate Lowe struggled to hit for much power while striking out 11 times in 42 plate appearances between his two stints with the Rays earlier this season, but the 23-year-old has lived up to his billing as a slugger at Durham with a .938 OPS across 68 games. He's been particularly hot at the dish lately, as Lowe turned in a three-homer performance just two days ago before getting the call back to the majors.