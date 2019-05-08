Rays' Nate Lowe: Returns to minors
Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe's first stint in the majors was short-lived, as the 23-year-old wound up making just nine appearances for the Rays, slashing .257/.289/.314 with a pair of doubles and 2:10 BB:K in those contests. This move frees up a spot on the roster for Austin Meadows (finger), who is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Yankees. The 23-year-old Lowe figures to rejoin the Rays again at some point later in the season, but he'll toil away in the minors for now.
