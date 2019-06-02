The Rays optioned Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe's second stint with the Rays lasted just one day, with the rookie going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 loss. He'll surrender his spot on the active roster to Yandy Diaz (hand), whose return from the 10-day injured list left the Rays without a need for an extra corner-infield bat.

More News
Our Latest Stories