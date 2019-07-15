Lowe went 2-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Lowe followed up an impressive performance in Saturday's doubleheader nightcap by crossing the plate with half of the Rays' runs Sunday. The rookie has swung a blistering hot bat since returning from the All-Star break, going 8-for-17 with a double, three home runs, seven RBI, a walk and six runs over the four-game weekend set against the Orioles.