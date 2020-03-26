Play

The Rays optioned Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lowe has nothing left to prove in the minors, but the Rays' wealth of corner infielders and left-handed options off the bench made it an uphill battle for him to crack the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old may need an injury to either Ji-Man Choi or Yoshitomo Tsutsugo before he gets another opportunity to handle the large side of a platoon with the big club.

