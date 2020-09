Lowe is starting at first base and batting sixth Sunday with lefty Martin Perez starting for the Red Sox.

With Ji-Man Choi (hamstring strain) likely done for the remainder of the regular season, Lowe should function as the primary first baseman going forward. He will likely get spelled by Mike Brosseau at times, but Sunday's lineup is an indication that Lowe won't be limited to a strict strong-side platoon. He hit two homers in Friday's game and had another hit, run and RBI Saturday.