Rays' Nate Lowe: Shifts to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Lowe to their minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lowe only went 3-for-34 at the dish during Grapefruit League play, but bashed a pair of towering home runs to offer optimism about his power potential. The 23-year-old is viewed as more of a disciplined, all-fields hitter rather than an all-or-nothing slugger, but that profile is still one that makes him interesting for fantasy purposes. He'll open the season at Triple-A Durham and could debut with the big club at some point in 2019 if the International League doesn't prove too challenging in his second go-around.
