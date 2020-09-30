Lowe is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Rays' wild-card series with the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

After finishing the regular season as the Rays' primary option at first base, Lowe started at the position Tuesday in Game 1, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. With a southpaw (Hyun-Jin Ryu) on the mound for Toronto in Game 2, the lefty-hitting Lowe will cede his spot in the lineup to Mike Brosseau. Lowe won't necessarily be a lock to make regular starts against right-handed pitching during the postseason, however, as the Rays recently welcomed back another challenger for strong-side platoon duties at first base in Ji-Man Choi (hamstring).