Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day to replace the injured Brandon Lowe (lower leg), the rookie Lowe will be a spectator in his first game back with the Rays with lefty J.A. Happ on the mound. Manager Kevin Cash will likely limit Lowe's exposure to lefties during his latest stint in the big leagues, but the 23-year-old slugger should receive the bulk of the action at first base until one of Lowe or Ji-Man Choi (ankle) makes it back from the 10-day injured list.