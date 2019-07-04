Rays' Nate Lowe: Sitting Thursday
Lowe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day to replace the injured Brandon Lowe (lower leg), the rookie Lowe will be a spectator in his first game back with the Rays with lefty J.A. Happ on the mound. Manager Kevin Cash will likely limit Lowe's exposure to lefties during his latest stint in the big leagues, but the 23-year-old slugger should receive the bulk of the action at first base until one of Lowe or Ji-Man Choi (ankle) makes it back from the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...