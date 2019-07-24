Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Nate Lowe and Ji-Man Choi will both head to the bench for the third day in a row with the Red Sox bringing another lefty (David Price) to the bump. Travis d'Arnaud will receive a start at first base while Austin Meadows handles the designated-hitter spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories