Lowe went 1-for-5 with a game-winning two-run home run in an extra-innings victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

The rookie came through in dramatic fashion, as his 338-foot shot to left with Johnny Davis aboard in the bottom of the 11th erased a 4-3 deficit and won another critical game for the Rays. The round tripper was a rare taste of offensive success for Lowe in September, as he's still hitting just .184 (7-for-38) for the month and has struck out on 17 occasions over 39 plate appearances.